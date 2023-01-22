Cal Poly Women’s Tennis opened up its season by heading to Arizona and splitting their matchups with Grand Canyon University and the University of Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Mustangs (1-1) picked up a win over the Antelopes (0-3) but were taken down by the Wildcats (2-0) in their second act of the weekend.

Saturday vs. Grand Canyon

Cal Poly kicked off the weekend on Saturday with a win over Grand Canyon University by a score of 4-1.

In doubles play, the sister duo of redshirt junior Delanie Dunkle and sophomore Peyton Dunkle picked up a 6-3 win at the No. 1 spot while freshman Kennedy Buntrock and sophomore Eliza Bates had a 6-3 win at the No. 3 spot.

In singles, GCU’s Dani Deaifi took down Cal Poly redshirt junior Melissa LaMette by a score of 6-2 and 6-3. Then, Cal Poly answered with three straight singles wins.

Buntrock helped Cal Poly get its first singles win at the No. 5 spot, 6-0, 6-3. Following Buntrock’s win, Delanie Dunkle put Cal Poly ahead with a close win at No. 4, 7-5,7-5.

Freshman Alexandra Ozerets then finalized the win, taking down Valentina De Marco 6-2, 6-3.

With the victory from Ozerets, head coach Ellie Edles Willams picked up her first win at the helm of the program.

Sunday vs. Arizona

The Mustangs then dropped their second and final match of the weekend against the Arizona Wildcats 6-1 on Sunday.



Coming off an opening match victory against Grand Canyon University, the Mustangs (1-1) could not find any momentum against the Wildcats (2-0), who rolled to a victory at home.

Arizona snapped up the doubles point to start up the match. Cal Poly’s No. 2 pairing of graduate Kim Bhunu and LaMette fell first 6-1.

Then, the No. 3 duo of Buntrock and Bates followed it up with a 6-3 win, tying up the doubles point.

That left the No.1 pairing, the sibling duo of Delanie and Peyton Dunkle, who lost 6-3, giving the point to Arizona.

In singles play, Arizona kept its momentum. LaMette and Delanie Dunkle opened up play with a pair of losses at the No. 2 and No. 4 spot, respectively.

Ozerets picked up the only Mustang point in the No. 6 slot, winning 6-3, 6-2.

After that, it was all Wildcats, as a Cal Poly loss in the No. 4 spot from Peyton Dunkle clinched the match for Arizona.

Buntrock followed with a loss in the No. 5 spot 6-2, 1-6, 6-2, and Bhunu lost the final match of the day from the No. 1 spot, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-7.

The Mustangs have some time off before their next action when they face Washington State on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Fresno State on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Fresno.