Men’s basketball’s matchup with UCSB on Thursday canceled due to COVID-19

Cal Poly men’s basketball’s Thursday, Jan. 6 matchup against Blue-Green rival UCSB has been canceled due to COVID-19 within the Mustang program.

This is the fourth straight game Cal Poly has not played because of health and safety protocols.

Following the Big West Conference guidelines, the game will not be rescheduled and it will count as a no-contest.

The Mustangs have not played since their 83-48 loss at Fresno State on Dec. 17. A Dec. 22 contest with nationally-ranked UCLA was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program.

Cal Poly then canceled their Big West home openers against Long Beach State (Dec. 30) and CSU Fullerton (Jan. 1) after the Mustangs began having COVID-19 developments.

Sitting at 3-8 on the season, Cal Poly is scheduled to take on CSU Northridge on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. inside the Matadome in Northridge.