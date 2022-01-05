Wrestling has duel meet against Northern Colorado postponed due to COVID-19

Cal Poly wrestling has postponed their dual meet against Northern Colorado that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7. This postponement comes after the cancellation of Alumni Weekend and their annual Crab Feed Benefit as well.

The meet, which was supposed to take place at Mott Athletics Center, has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mustangs team. The exact date that this meet will take place is currently unknown.

“We are actively working to reschedule the home duel for February,” head coach John Sioredas said.

This is the third matchup that Cal Poly has been forced to cancel, as they were unable to participate in the Midlands Championship and the Menlo Invitational earlier in the season.

The next scheduled matchup for the Mustangs is against Arizona State on Friday, Jan 21 at 7 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.