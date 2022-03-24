Men’s golf ends Duck Invitational in 13th place

Cal Poly men’s golf took part in the Duck Invitational on Monday, Mar. 21 and Tuesday, Mar. 22 at the Eugene Country Club and finished 13th as a team.

Monday

The Duck Invitational is a two-day 54 hole event with 14 teams competing. The tournament saw teams play two rounds on Monday, followed up by a final round on Tuesday.

After Monday’s action, Cal Poly had three players tied for 39th place or better in terms of individual scoring, while the team sat in 13th place after the first 36 holes.

Redshirt sophomore Austin Liu was at the top of the Mustang leaderboard, sitting tied for 24th in overall positioning for the tournament following rounds of 75 and 71.

One stroke behind him was freshman Baron Szeto, who shot 74 and 73 in the first two rounds, respectively.

One stroke behind Szeto was redshirt sophomore Nicholas Mok, who finished the day with rounds of 75 and 73.

Also competing in the tournament for the Mustangs were freshman Sean Lehman and sophomore Joey Zambri.

Lehman finished the day tied for 81st with rounds of 80 and 78, while Zambri closed out his action shooting rounds of 83 and 79, which placed him tied for 88th.

Washington held the top overall spot after shooting a team total of 552 on Monday. Utah was in second place, four strokes behind them with a 556. There was quite a bit of distance between those two squads and the field, as the third-place team was Arizona State, who shot a combined 578.

The top five overall individual players all came from either Washington or Utah.

Every Mustang golfer improved their score from the first round of action.

As a team, Cal Poly finished with a 304 in the first round, & a 295 in the second for a total score of 599 going into day two.

Tuesday

After the final round, Cal Poly had three players finish in the top 54.

Liu and Szeto both finished tied for 45th after a final round 78 by Liu, and a 77 by Szeto. Both finished with a final 224 after 54 holes.

Mok also shot a 77 in the final round, which was good enough for a three-round total of 225 and a tie for 54th.

Lehman had the best final round of any Mustang, shooting a 74 to bring his final stroke total to 232 and a tie for 77th. Zambri also had a big improvement in the final 18, finishing with a 76 and sole possession of 86th place.

In total, the Mustangs finished the tournament shooting a 903, which left them in 13th place in the tournament.

Washington widened their day-one lead and finished with a stroke total of 833, 17 shots better than second-place Utah. Utah themselves had a large lead at second as the third-place teams – Oregon State and Arizona State – both finished with 869s.

In the end, the top-three individual players all came from the University of Washington, led by Chuan-Tai Lin with a 204.

The Mustangs will travel to Stanford to compete in The Goodwin from Thursday, Mar. 24 through Saturday, Mar. 26 at the Stanford Golf Course.