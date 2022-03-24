Women’s golf finishes fifth overall at Fresno State Classic

Cal Poly women’s golf took part in the Fresno State Classic on Monday, March 21 & Tuesday, March 22 at the Belmont Country Club and placed fifth as a team.

Monday

The Fresno Classic featured 15 teams in a two-day long 54-hole event over Monday and Tuesday.

Cal Poly had five players in the tournament, including junior Jensen Jalufka who tied for seventh place and was the top score for the Mustangs after posting rounds of 71 and 75.

All five of the Mustang players finished the day inside the top 50. Freshman Kamille Dimayuga left the course tied for 11th after finishing the first two rounds with a 76 and 71.

Senior Elizabeth Scholtes checked in with rounds of 78 and 71 to put her tied for 28th after day one. Fellow senior Vanessa Wang finished the day tied for 43rd after posting two straight rounds of 76.

Fifth-year student Caroline Cantlay posted rounds of 76 and 78 to finish tied for 49th place.

After the first two rounds, Cal Poly sat tied for fourth as a team with San Francisco with an aggregate score of 592 after rounds of 299 and 293, for a total of 16-over-par.

The team leader was Hawai’i, who finished with a seven-over-par 583 total score.

Tuesday

After the final 18 on Tuesday, every Mustang golfer finished inside the top 40 players at the tournament.

Jalufka finished at the top of the Mustang leaderboard after a final round 74. This brought her tournament total to a four-over-par 220 that was good enough for 13th place.

Cantlay and Wang both tied for 30th place at an eight-over-par, 224 aggregate score after finishing the final round with scores of 70 and 72 respectively.

Scholtes and Dimayuga also tied on the final leaderboard, but in their case, they tied for 39th. Scholtes shot a final round 77, while Dimayuga carded a third-round 79. Both golfers finished at 10-over-par for a total score of 226.

Cal Poly finished the tournament in fifth place as a team, one stroke behind San Francisco, who shot a 292 in the final round while the Mustangs shot a 293. Finishing with an aggregate two-day score of 21-over-par 885, Cal Poly was twenty strokes behind Hawai’i, who won the tournament with a total score of 865 for a one-over-par finish.

Jessica Hall of Fresno State finished the tournament in first place with a six-under-par 210 total score after recording a 70 in all three rounds.

The Mustangs do not play again until the Big West Conference Championship from Sunday, April 10 through Tuesday, April 12 at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.