Men’s golf ends El Macero Classic with 10th-place finish

Junior Adil Bir Singh matched his career-best round at the El Macero Classic on Friday to lead the Cal Poly men’s golf team to a top 10 finish in a tournament spanning from Wednesday, Apr. 20 through Friday, Apr. 22.

Bir Singh carded a final-round par 72 to jump 12 spots up on the leaderboard, tying for 61st place with four birdies, a pair of bogeys and a double-bogey.

The Mustangs were in fourth place after the first round of play on Wednesday, but dropped to 10th by the end of the three-day event. There were 14 teams competing.

Fresno State secured the team title, while Long Beach State ended just one stroke behind. In third place, Loyola Marymount ended the tournament three strokes behind the second-place finisher.

UC Davis’ Thomas Hutchison won the individual title with an eight-under-par 208 total, one shot ahead of Trevor McNary of Cal State Fullerton. Four other golfers shared third place with 210 totals.

Cal Poly’s other scores were a 215 total by sophomore Nicholas Mok at 19th place, a 218 total by sophomore Austin Liu at 25th place, a 222 total by junior Will Draper that was good for 44th place and a 223 total by freshman Baron Szeto, who finishes in 49th place.

Competing as an individual, freshman Parker Mapes ended with a 235 total at 81st place.

Cal Poly’s next action will be at the Big West Conference Championships from Sunday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 3 at the La Quinta Country Club.