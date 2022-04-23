San Luis Obispo’s Earth Day fair returns after two-year hiatus

Earth Day Alliance, Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to protecting the environment, is hosting its annual Earth Day Fair on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The fair will take place at Laguna Lake Park from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages.

The purpose of the fair is “to raise awareness and demonstrate to the public how our individual actions contribute to the health of the planet,” according to the Earth Day Alliance website.

The Earth Day Alliance was created to present solutions to help preserve the health of the planet. The first fair put on by the organization in San Luis Obispo was in 1990, on the 20-year anniversary of Earth Day becoming a national holiday.

Since then, it has been the organization’s mission to coordinate and host an annual fair with more than 50 activities and vendors to help remind people to be cautious of their digital footprint.

This year, those activities include an electric car show that allows attendees to take a ride.

Sandra Marshall, the director of Earth Day Alliance, said the biggest difference from the last fair in 2019 is that people are more excited than ever about living more sustainably.

“We still have just as many issues, if not more,” Marshall said. “It just depends on the will of the people. I believe the younger generation is going to do a better job.”

The organization intends the fair to bring together families, nonprofits and local businesses with a common goal to protect the environment. It is because of local donations and grants that this fair is able to happen each year.

For more information contact earthdayslo@gmail.com.