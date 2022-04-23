Performing Arts Center offers free documentary viewing about the program’s creation

The Foundation for the Performing Arts Center (FPAC) is premiering its new documentary film Playing In Unison on Saturday in the PAC.

The evening is planned to begin with a pre-reception on the plaza with a red carpet and in the lower lobby of the Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m., which will proceed with a screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. and additional surprises for attendees, according to its website.

The film will also be shown Saturday, April 30 at the Downtown Center Cinemas at 5:15 p.m. during the SLO International Film Festival.

Playing In Unison documents the PAC’s progress ever since construction began decades ago. The new documentary “illustrates the power of community that promises to carry on and find a way, together,” according to the documentary’s IMDb page.

Now, the foundation is gearing up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the PAC, after the pandemic shut down performances for more than a year.

The foundation has been sharing clips on their social media from their anticipated documentary. These videos highlight people who have had major key roles in the process of the PAC’s history to people who are paving the way for its future.

Lyn Baker, a member of the Design/Construction Committee said that bringing the PAC to life “was a very unique process.”

“Come hell or high water, we were going to make it succeed,” Baker said in a clip from the documentary.

Warren Baker, President Emeritus of Cal Poly, added that they wanted this to be “the best performing arts center on a college campus anywhere in the country.”

Throughout this documentary, attendees can expect to see the “persistence and dedication to a cause” that was, according to San Luis Obispo’s retired city manager John Dunn, an “integral part in creating the Performing Arts center we all know and love.”

Tickets are required to attend this weekend’s event. They are available for free at https://pacslo.org.