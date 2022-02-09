Men’s golf finishes Orange County Collegiate Classic in third place

Cal Poly men’s golf finished in third-place after competing in the Orange County Collegiate Classic tournament on Monday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Coto de Caza’s South Course.

The golf pair of redshirt sophomore Austin Liu and redshirt junior Will Draper helped get Cal Poly to its third-place position, as Liu earning his highest career finish and Draper was one stroke short of his career-best round.

Cal State Fullerton posted a 17-over-par 881 total, which was five shots ahead of runner-up UC Irvine and seven in front of Cal Poly.

Individually, Liu ended in a four-way tie for fifth place with four-over-par 220 total. Draper climbed from 26th to a tie for ninth place with Cal State Fullerton’s Harry Doig.

Other notable Mustangs included freshman Baron Szeto and sophomore Joey Zambri, who both finished in the top-20. Szeto ended in 14th place with a seven-over-par 223 total, while Zambri, competing individually, tied for 18th place with a 225 aggregate.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore Nicholas Mok finished with a 230 total, which put him in 31st place, and freshman Drew Kim had a 232 total at 36th place.

Individual champion Kolbe Irei of UC Irvine finished with an even-par 216 total. His teammate, Darien Zhao, shared second place with Seattle’s Jack Rahon and Nathan Cogswell. All posted 219 aggregates.

The next men’s golf tournament is The Prestige, which will begin on Presidents’ Day and continue until Wednesday, Feb 23. It will be hosted by Stanford and played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta.