Teen girl struck, killed by Amtrak in Paso Robles

A 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Paso Robles Monday afternoon, according to a Paso Robles Police Department press release.

The victim has been identified as Genesis “Geny” Guerrero, the Tribune reported.

Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis said, at this point in the investigation, no drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

The Tribune reported that Guerrero was with three other people, who moved off the tracks after the conductor attempted to alert the group.

At 8:34 p.m. on Monday, Amtrak Alerts, the train’s media presence, tweeted, “UPDATE: Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 2/7 remains stopped north of Paso Robles (PRB) due to a trespasser incident. We will update once it is back on the move.”

No further updates were provided from Amtrak Alerts about the trespasser incident. No press release has been issued from Amtrak.

According to Davis, Amtrak will be conducting their own investigation and the police department has been in contact with them.

Davis told Mustang News that Guerrero attended George H. Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles, where grief counseling was available to students all day Tuesday. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District released an email statement to students and families who are involved with the school.

A GoFundMe was started Tuesday to help support Guerrero’s family.

Editor’s note: Amtrak and Paso Robles Joint Unified School District did not respond to requests for comment before publication.