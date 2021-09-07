Men’s soccer’s defense shines in 3-0 shutout of University of San Francisco

Cal Poly men’s soccer shutout University of San Francisco 3-0 for their first home win of the season on Monday, Sep. 6 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (2-1-1) are now sporting a winning record for the first time in 2021 while the Dons (1-3) continued a rough start to their season.

After the early minutes of the match saw no scoring by either squad, the Cal Poly offense found an opening in the 27th minute.

After a pass from junior forward Max Kleinhammes set him up, freshman forward Conner Leber found the back of the net for his second goal of the young season, putting the Mustangs up 1-0.

The momentum from the first goal caused a quick turnaround by the Cal Poly offense, which scored just four minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0.

This time, senior defender Andrew Forth was given a penalty kick after San Francisco committed a foul and he converted for his first goal of the year.

Junior goalkeeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado’s one save on five shots from the Dons in the first half preserved the shutout going into halftime.

The strong defense from the Mustangs continued in the second half, as Arce-Hurtado tallied two saves and the defense made some big stops down the stretch.

Freshman defender Jacob Glass tacked on another goal to put the game out of reach in the 72nd minute, his second of the year as well. Assists were given to both senior midfielder Neil Boyl and senior defender Josh Graham, as Boyl soared a free kick to Graham, who headed for Glass to take the shot.

The 3-0 victory was Cal Poly’s first shutout victory of the 2021 campaign, as the San Francisco offense was limited to just 10 unsuccessful attempts.

The Mustangs get a 10-day break as they will have to wait to play Grand Canyon on Thursday, Sep. 16 at 7:00PM at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.