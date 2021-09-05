Women’s soccer scores late goal to secure 2-1 victory against Colorado College

Cal Poly women’s soccer recorded their first victory on the road against Colorado College by a score of 2-1 on Sunday, Sep. 5 at Stewart Field.

The Mustangs (3-3-0) used early and late goals to return to .500 on the season, while the Tigers (0-4-0) have yet to find the win column in 2021.

Cal Poly jumped ahead very early in this game, scoring in just the third minute of play, as sophomore forward Nikki Trucco scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season. Junior forward Brooke Rubinstein was credited with the assist on the goal that put the Mustangs up 1-0 early.

10 minutes later in the match, Colorado scored the equalizer, which would prove to be the last goal of the first half.

Junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier stood out in the first half for Cal Poly, recording three saves in the first 45 minutes. At the half, with the score tied 1-1, the Mustangs were being outshot by a 5-3 margin.

The defensive clinic by Dorvillier and Cal Poly continued in the second half, as Dorvillier ended the game with a season-high seven saves.

The game-winning goal came in the 74th minute of play when junior midfielder Sidra Bugsh found freshman midfielder Kate Reedy, who then scored her second goal in three games for the Mustangs.

Despite having the 2-1 advantage late, the lead was far from safe. Dorvillier ended her strong showing with three saves in the final three minutes of play to preserve the victory for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs were outshot by the Tigers on the day 14-9, but the 7-2 save difference in favor of Cal Poly proved to be enough for them to come out on top.

The Mustangs will return home to take on Gonzaga on Friday, Sep. 10 at 7:00PM at Alex. G Spanos Stadium.