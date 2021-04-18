Men’s Tennis continues dominant Big West play with wins at UCSD and UCSB

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis continued to dominate the Big West with a 4-0 sweep of UC San Diego on Thursday, April 15 and a 4-3 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, April 17.

The Mustangs extended their win streak to eight games and boast a perfect 5-0 record in Big West play with an overall record of 12-7.

UC San Diego

Cal Poly continued their dominant Big West play with a 4-0 sweep of UC San Diego on Thursday at the Northview Tennis Courts in San Diego.

The Mustangs began the day by going undefeated in doubles play, led by the duo of redshirt senior Antoine Noel and redshirt junior Andrew Whitehouse, alongside the pair of redshirt junior Alex Stater and redshirt sophomore Gary Vardanyan.

Noel and Whitehouse took their matchup handedly, winning by a score of 6-1. Meanwhile, Stater and Vardanyan took care of business on their end with a win over the Tritons 6-2.

For Stater and Vardanyan, that win gave them six straight doubles victories. Meanwhile, Noel and Whitehouse reached a win streak of three as partners.

After dominating doubles play, the Mustangs continued to roll and came out victorious in every finished singles match.

Redshirt freshman Joe Leather secured the first singles win for Cal Poly, handling his opponent 6-2 in the first set and 6-1 in the second set.

Freshman Noah Berry continued the win streak for the Mustangs, taking his match in consecutive sets, winning 6-2 in both.

To cap off the sweep for Cal Poly, redshirt freshman Fernando Fonseca won in consecutive sets 7-6 and 6-2.

UC Santa Barbara

The Mustangs took a close 4-3 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in Santa Barbara.

Cal Poly got off to a rough start, losing the first two double matches of the day. However, the duo of Stater and Vardanyan were able to get the Mustangs on the board with a victory by default, as the Gauchos did not have a doubles tandem to face off with them.

Despite the slow start, Cal Poly took over in singles play. The Mustangs won four out of the six matchups, with one of those matchups being by default.

After Vardanyan’s victory by default, Stater won his matchup in two sets, winning 6-1 and 6-3. Berry secured his win in two consecutive sets as well, winning 6-2 in each of them.

The final Mustang victory came from Fonseca, who defeated his opponent in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2.

Cal Poly will return home for the final game of the season before the Big West Conference Tournament on Sunday, April 18 against UC Riverside at Mustang Tennis Complex.