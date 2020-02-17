Men’s Tennis defeats LMU 4-3 in first home win of the season

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis took down Loyola Marymount University (LMU) 4-3 in their first home win of the season Saturday, Feb. 15. LMU fell to 3-2 on the season after Cal Poly (2-5, 0-0 Big West) snapped a five match losing streak with the win.

Juniors Roman Shenkiryk and Andrew Whitehouse opened the scoring in doubles play with a quick 6-1 win over Ryan Brown and Austin Di Giulio. Sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca picked up another doubles victory at a score of 6-3, granting Cal Poly the doubles point.

Singles play began with a win by Vardanyan (6-1, 6-1) on court four to put Cal Poly ahead 2-0. The win gave Vardanyan a team-high singles record of 4-2.

LMU took the next two points consecutively as Cal Poly freshman Joe Leather fell to LMU’s Diego Nava (1-6, 4-6). In the sixth spot, sophomore Campbell Nakayama lost a close match to Ethan Prost (5-7, 3-6).

Senior Antoine Noel, playing at the No. 1 spot, earned a vital point for the Mustangs. After dropping the first set, Noel bounced back to beat the Lions’ Keenan Mayo (2-6, 6-3, 6-2).

“Well after the first set, I knew the team needed me to win,” Noel said. “And I really tried to play every point like it was my last one, and really gave everything I had today.”

At the No. 5 position, junior Alex Stater clinched the win for Cal Poly in a three-set dramatic finish. (6-2, 3-6, 6-2).

Alex Stater clinches at the 5 spot for a mustang W over LMU!! pic.twitter.com/YKmVPjMGKY — Cal Poly Men’s Tennis (@CalPolyMTennis) February 15, 2020

The final match went to LMU as Fonseca narrowly lost (5-7, 6-4, 3-6).

Cal Poly will have a week off before its next match against Pacific Sunday, Feb. 23 at Mustang Tennis Complex.