Saturday morning vandalism spree leaves 16 cars with punctured tires

San Luis Obispo Police is investigating multiple incidents of vandalism Saturday, Feb. 15 between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The vandalism occurred on the 900 Block Johnson, 1300 Block Palm, 800 Block Pepper, and the 1400/1500 Blocks of Mill — in the area around Taqueria Santa Cruz and Splash Cafe on Monterey, according to a news release.

A total of 16 vehicles had their tires punctured, one motorcycle was pushed over and one tree was damaged. It is unclear what object was used to slash the tires.

Police have not located any evidence or surveillance video to help in their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact San Luis Obispo Police.