Men’s Tennis falls to Sacramento State 4-2

Cal Poly men’s tennis suffered their first loss of the season 4-2 to Sacramento State on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (1-1) started the match down 3-0 to the Hornets (3-0) and were not able to fight back. This loss snapped a 10-game home win streak for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs lost two of three doubles matches to start. The No. 1 duo of redshirt sophomore Joe Leather and graduate Hendrik Inno lost their match 7-5. Later, the No. 3 duo of redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan and redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca also lost 7-5.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 duo for Cal Poly of redshirt sophomore Colter Smith and freshman Bastiaan Weststrate won their match 6-3 and are now 2-0 on the season together.

In singles play, the Mustangs lost at both the No. 4 and No. 6 spots. This put Cal Poly down 3-0.

Inno won in the No. 5 spot with 6-3 and 8-6 set wins. Inno is now 2-0 in singles in his Cal Poly career.

Sophomore Noah Berry, the No. 1 singles player for Cal Poly, lost his first set 3-6. However, he won the next two sets convincingly with a 6-1 and 6-4 win. Berry’s win put the total score at 3-2.

In the No. 2 singles spot, Leather went three sets 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 against Mate Voros. Voros’ win sealed the match for the Hornets.

The No. 3 singles spot with Fonseca went unfinished because of Voros’ win.

Cal Poly’s next match is against Saint Mary’s at the Mustang Tennis Complex on Saturday, Jan. 29 at noon. The Mustangs are 3-0 all-time at home against Saint Mary’s.