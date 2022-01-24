Various San Luis Obispo Country roads to undergo surface treatment

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works announced that various roads across the county will be a part of a surface treatment project, according to a press release. The targeted areas are the north coastal areas of the county, as well as parts of Paso Robles, as seen in this vicinity map.

As part of the county’s Annual Pavement Management program, the repairs set out to “provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future,” the press release said.

For safety of workers and travelers, traffic may be detoured or condensed to one-way controls during the different phases of the project. Lane closures will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and delays should be expected to last up to 10 minutes during major construction, the press release said.

Upgrades began Jan. 10 in Cayucos and the project is expected to be completed by August if weather permits.

“The work will be phased,” public works engineer Evelyn Sanchez said. “Some work may also occur currently in different areas of the county, weather permitting, and up to the discretion of the contractor and their available workforce.”

This contract includes curb ramp and accessible parking stall upgrades in downtown Cayucos. In addition, there will be a micro-surface treatment and re-stripe on approximately 59 miles of roads in Cayucos and around the county. The micro-surface treatment will provide a better driving surface and the re-stripe will give the roads bolder and clearer lines.

“Appropriate signage and noticing will be provided to the public in advance of the work, including temporary no parking signs fronting both commercial and residential homes,” Sanchez said.

This project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 and Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. has been contracted to oversee the project.