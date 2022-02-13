Men’s tennis secures victory in both weekend matchups against LMU and San Diego State

Friday

Cal Poly men’s tennis took down Loyola Marymount University 5-2 on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Mustang Tennis Complex to earn their third consecutive win.

The Mustangs started the match off by taking the doubles point over the Lions (1-5). Cal Poly’s No. 1 pairing of graduate student Hendrik Inno and sophomore Joe Leather won their match 6-3 before sophomores Noah Berry and Fernando Fonseca clinched the point by winning 6-4 at the No. 3 spot.

The Mustangs kicked off singles competition by earning victories at the No. 2 and No. 4 singles spot to increase their lead to 3-0. However, the Lions picked up wins at the No. 3 and No. 5 spots to cut the lead to 3-2.

Berry clinched the match for the Mustangs when he completed the three set comeback 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at the No. 1 spot. Berry remains a perfect 5-0 in singles this season.

Junior Gary Vardanyan also picked up a win via a third set tiebreaker 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Sunday

After the Mustangs picked up the win over LMU, the Cal Poly collected their fourth straight victory when they defeated San Diego State 4-2 on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (5-1) kicked off the match by taking the doubles point as the No. 1 pairing of Inno and Leather won 6-4 before the No. 3 pairing of Berry and Fonseca clinched the point with a 7-5 victory.

Berry earned the Mustangs their second point of the dual after he won in two sets 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot. However, the Aztecs cut the Mustang lead to 2-1 after they won at the No. 3 spot. Cal Poly and SDSU traded points as Vardanyan won his singles match at the No. 6 spot 6-4, 6-2 and the Aztecs won their match at the No. 5 spot.

The Mustangs clinched the game when Leather won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) at the No. 2 spot.

Cal Poly will look to extend their win streak when they go on the road to play UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.