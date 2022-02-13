Women’s basketball struggles in 73-40 loss to UC Santa Barbara

In the second Blue-Green rivalry game of the year, Cal Poly women’s basketball fell 73-40 to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Feb. 12 inside the Thunderdome.

The Mustangs (3-15, 2-7 Big West) dropped both games in the annual two-game rivalry with the Gauchos (13-7, 7-4 Big West) with the loss on Saturday. This was a difficult defeat for Cal Poly after they were gaining momentum, winning two out of the last three games.

The Mustangs took a quick 4-3 lead three minutes into the game, however, it was the last lead they saw as the Gauchos would be ahead for the next 37 minutes.

Junior guard Maddie Vick continued her great play, with another 10-point game. Meanwhile, junior forward Julia Nielacna had seven rebounds and 10 points, three of which came with 7:48 left in the second quarter to cut the Gaucho lead to 18-15.

The three-point gap was short-lived, as the following 2:12 in the half was marked by a Gaucho 16-3 run, pushing the score to 34-18 going into the locker rooms.

The second half was more of the same for the Mustangs, who were able to score just six points in the third quarter on 12% shooting.

Guard Ila Lane, who dropped 17 points, spearheaded a Gauchos offense that shot 44% from the field as a team. Lane also caused multiple of the Mustangs’ 16 turnovers, which led to a total of 25 points for the Gauchos.

The lead never broke 17 points in the second half as the Gauchos’ coasted to a 73-40 victory.

Freshman guard Annika Shah and junior guard Maddie Willett both added seven points for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back this Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. against UC Davis back home inside Mott Athletic Center.