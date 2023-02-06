Cal Poly Men’s Tennis went 1-1 in its weekend matchups against BYU and the University of Utah on Friday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Mustangs (1-3) opened with their first win of the year over the Cougars (1-1) before falling to the Utes (2-2).

Friday vs. BYU

The Mustangs secured their first win of the season on Friday with a 4-3 victory over BYU.

The matches came down to the very end when Cal Poly sophomore Bastiaan Weststrate stayed calm under pressure and got the big win in a three-set battle.

Westrate, playing at the No. 5 in singles, dropped the first set in a 6-7 tiebreaker, but then stormed back in the final sets cruising to a 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in crunch time.

The Mustangs also got some points put on the board at the No. 1 spot, with junior Noah Berry taking a convincing two-set win. Joe Leather fought for a win at his spot in comeback fashion to keep the momentum rolling.

Cal Poly captured the 4-3 victory after winning the first and last matches of the day with Fernando Fonseca and Ben Keyser taking the doubles point early in the day and Westrate wrapping things up.

Sunday vs. Utah

In their second matchup of the weekend, the Mustangs fell to Utah on Sunday 4-0 after losing a pair of tiebreaks that would’ve brought the score closer.

The Utes utilized their home-court advantage in singles play, taking all of their wins in a fast two-set fashion.

Berry and redshirt junior Colter Smith took their doubles matchup, winning 7-5 to make it back-to-back wins for the pairing.

The Mustangs will kick off an eight-game homestand when they host the University of San Francisco at Mustang Tennis Complex on Friday, Feb. 10 at noon.