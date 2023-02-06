Cal Poly Wrestling racked up two more Pac-12 wins against CSU Bakersfield, 22-12, and Little Rock, 25-10, on Friday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Icardo Center and Mott Athletics Center, respectively.

The weekend wins kept the Mustangs (6-6, 3-0 Pac-12) atop the conference standings with two Pac-12 duals left in the season. The Roadrunners (1-8, 0-3 Pac-12) and the Trojans (4-9, 1-4 Pac-12) remain at the bottom of the standings.

Friday vs. CSU Bakersfield

Coming off a huge upset against then-No.8 Arizona State on Jan. 20, Cal Poly looked to keep the momentum rolling against Bakersfield.

The Mustangs won just six of the 10 bouts, but a major decision win from redshirt sophomore Legend Lamer and a fall from redshirt freshman Trevor Tinker surged Cal Poly to a 22-12 win.

The Roadrunners took an early 3-0 dual lead before redshirt freshman Luka Wick tied up the dual with a 4-2 decision at 157 pounds.

At 165 pounds, Lamer earned a 13-2 major decision to give Cal Poly a 7-3 lead.

Bakersfield picked up three points with a 7-3 decision in the 174-pound class.

At 184 pounds, redshirt freshman Jarad Priest was in a 4-2 deficit after two periods. Two takedowns, two escapes, a two-point near fall and riding time in the final period pushed Priest to victory, winning 11-6 to give the Mustangs a 10-6 lead.

The ‘Runners picked up three more points with a 12-7 decision at 197 pounds. Sixth-ranked redshirt junior Bernie Truax did not compete.

Tinker stepped up once again for Cal Poly, earning a fall at 2:07 to cushion the Mustang lead to 16-9 with three bouts left.

After dropping the 125 bout, graduate Ethan Rotondo and redshirt junior Lawrence Saenz both earned sudden-victory wins at 133 and 141 to seal the Cal Poly win.

Rotondo took down 21st-ranked Chance Rich in his 3-1 victory while Saenz used an overtime takedown to clinch his 5-3 decision.

Sunday vs. Little Rock

Cal Poly picked up its third conference win of the season, and second of the weekend, after taking down Little Rock 25-10.

The Mustangs dominated, winning eight of the 10 bouts in the Sunday matinee.

The Trojans took the opening bout at 125 pounds with a major decision. Cal Poly would win the next seven bouts, six being by decision.

At 141 pounds, Saenz earned his second win of the weekend after his 11-3 major decision win.

Graduate Brawley Lamer used a four-point near fall in the second period to cruise to a 6-3 victory over 30th-ranked Triston Wills.

Tinker remained undefeated in Pac-12 bouts following his 3-2 decision at heavyweight over No. 32 Josiah Hill.

Rotondo, sixth-year Dom Demas, Wick, Legend Lamer and Priest earned the rest of Cal Poly’s wins.

The Mustangs find themselves unbeaten through three Pac-12 duals for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Cal Poly has an off-week before finishing up Pac-12 contests against Stanford on Friday, Feb. 17 and No. 26 Oregon State on Sunday, Feb. 19, both inside Mott Athletics Center.