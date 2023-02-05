Cal Poly Women’s Basketball was defeated by Hawaii 80-58 on Saturday, Feb. 4 inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Manoa, Hawai’i.

The Mustangs (6-14, 3-9 Big West) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up to the Rainbow Wahine (9-12, 7-5 Big West).

Early on, it was Hawaii that held the advantage. The Rainbow Wahine jumped out to an early 13-2 lead in the game’s first three minutes, and the Mustangs trailed by as much as 20 in the first quarter.

A 10-2 run to open the second quarter got Cal Poly back into the game, getting to within eight with six minutes left in the half. However, Hawaii responded with a 15-3 run in the final stretch to take a commanding 46-26 lead at halftime.

The second half was all Hawaii, who used a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 29. In the fourth, the Rainbow Wahine led by as much as 32, the largest of the game.

Hawaii shot 55% from the field and hit 36% of their three-point attempts. Cal Poly, meanwhile, struggled from the field, shooting 38% from the field and only 20% (3-of-15) from deep.

Graduate guard Oumou Toure had a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds while junior forward Natalia Ackerman added 11 points and eight rebounds of her own.

Cal Poly will continue conference play against UC Irvine on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.