Men’s tennis takes down University of San Francisco 6-1 in season opener

Cal Poly men’s tennis dominated their season opener against the University of San Francisco Dons 6-1 on Friday, Jan. 21 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (1-0) kicked off the day by winning all three doubles matches by a combined score of 19-6 to grab the doubles point.

The No. 3 duo of redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan and redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca swept their match against Phuc Huynh and Nil Giraldez of the Dons, 6-0.

Then, the No. 2 duo of redshirt sophomore Colter Smith and freshman Bastiaan Westrate took their matchup by a score of 6-1.

Graduate transfer Hendrick Inno and redshirt sophomore Joe Leather finished the doubles sweep 7-5 against Mitch Johnson and Steve Gould.

In singles, the Mustangs continued their dominance and won five of the six matches played.

At the number one spot, sophomore Noah Berry beat Huynh 6-3 and 6-2.

After Berry, Vardanyan won at the number six singles spot 6-2, 6-2 against David Woodland.

Leather, who was at the number two spot, won his matchup in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Following Leather was Smith at the number four spot, who won in his singles debut 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Finally, No. 5 Inno made a comeback against the Dons’ Johnson after dropping the first set 4-6. He went on to win 6-3 in back to back sets for the sixth and final point.

Cal Poly’s next match is against Sacramento State at Mustang Tennis Complex on Sunday, Jan. 23 at noon.