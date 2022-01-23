Women’s tennis opens season with dual match win over Gonzaga

Cal Poly women’s tennis won their first dual match of the season 4-3 against Gonzaga in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 22.

This dual win took place after the cancellation of the Mustangs’ matchup on Friday, Jan. 21 against the University of Oregon due to COVID-19 protocols.

Redshirt sophomore Melissa LaMette came up clutch for Cal Poly, as she had the match-clinching singles win to seal the victory over the Bulldogs.

The Mustangs began the dual by taking the doubles point over the Bulldogs.

To kick off the day, Gonzaga won at the No. 3 doubles spot and jumped out to an early lead. This was followed by Cal Poly’s No.1 duo of redshirt juniors Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu evening things up with a 6-4 win over Cate Broerman and Kianna Oda.

To break the tie, the Mustang No. 2 doubles duo of LaMette and redshirt sophomore Delanie Dunkle secured a 6-4 victory over Frederikke Svarre and Caroline Wernli.

In singles play, sophomore Sheyra Ravilla helped the Mustangs clinch the first win from the No. 6 spot in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 over Wernli.

After the Bulldogs grabbed a victory to make it 2-1 in favor of the Mustangs, Cal Poly freshman Peyton Dunkle won her match at the No. 4 spot in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 to push the lead to 3-1.

Gonzaga answered at No. 2 and No.1 spots to tie things up and make the overall dual 3-3.

With it all tied up, LaMette took the court for the Mustangs for the win. In the first set, LaMette won 6-1 and then fell in the second 7-5. In the third and final set, LaMette won by the score of 6-1 and secured the overall dual win.

Cal Poly will take on UCLA on Friday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. in Los Angeles to begin ITA Kickoff Weekend.