Cal Poly Campus Health and Wellbeing is offering a virtual weekly drop-in therapy group for graduate students looking for support regarding academics, stress management and careers.

Happening since April 21, the group meets every Friday from 10:10-11 a.m. at this Zoom link. An active Cal Poly email is required to access the meeting.

California Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Shawna Dobson leads the Graduate Student Support Space. With roughly 10 years of experience, she aims to create positive change for the students she supports, and facilitates a “safe, accepting and non-judgmental counseling space.”

Drop-in sessions are open to all students. Students are not required to pre-schedule and can start or stop attending drop-in groups at any time.

In group therapy sessions, there are typically eight to 10 students with one to two counselors.

Other drop-in resources include ADHD Support Group, Reclaiming Our Origins Through Self-Exploration: A BIPOC Support Group (ROOTS), Wise Minds: A DBT Life Skills Group, and Yoga for Mental Health.

For more information visit the group therapy page on the Campus Health and Wellbeing website.