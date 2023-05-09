Longtime faculty member Chris Lupo was named the Director of the new Noyce School of Applied Computing.

As the founding director, Lupo will work with fellow faculty members and the university community to create and implement a creative plan for the school. His appointment will begin Summer 2023.

Lupo said he is “honored to have been selected as the founding director.”

“I look forward to working in partnership with the faculty, Dean Fleischer and the entire university community to establish and execute a broad and inspirational vision for the school, and to foster interdisciplinary collaboration opportunities for faculty and departments involved in applied computing across the university,” Lupo said.

Lupo has been a College of Engineering faculty member for eight years, and during his tenure has served as chair of the Computer Science and Software Engineering Department among other responsibilities.

His high level of research and teaching has been recognized by NVIDIA Corporation, presenting him with two awards. It has garnered funding and equipment wards from the US Department of Transportation, Sandia National Laboratories, Google and more.

The Noyce School of Applied Computing was created in June 2022 and is the first of its kind at Cal Poly, and will combine the departments of electrical engineering, computer science, software engineering and computer engineering.