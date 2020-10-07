More than 200 University Housing residents are quarantined-in-place

Three students living on-campus and ten students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated this afternoon.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing. The dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Following potential coronavirus exposure in University Housing, 22 students living on-campus were ordered to quarantine-in-place within the last 24 hours. A total of 211 University Housing residents are now quarantined-in-place.

Fifteen students living on-campus are quarantined after exposure to someone with COVID-19. Sixteen University Housing residents are isolated after testing positive for the virus.

San Luis Obispo County reported 24 new coronavirus cases today, according to County Public Health. The county currently has 194 active COVID-19 cases.