NCAA to grant another year of eligibility to spring sport student-athletes

NCAA Division I student-athletes who had their season cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak will get the opportunity for another year of eligibility, the NCAA announced Friday. The Division I Council Coordination Committee granted eligibility relief for those participating in spring sports.

The affected Cal Poly teams are:

– Baseball

– Beach volleyball

– Men’s and women’s golf

– Softball

– Men’s and women’s tennis

– Track & field

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks,” the NCAA said in a news release.

The announcement comes after the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships Thursday night. Several conferences around the country followed suit and suspended the remainder of the season for winter and spring sports, including the Big West Conference.