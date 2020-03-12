Big West Conference suspends all sports effective immediately due to coronavirus concerns

Cal Poly sports will be put on hold, as the Big West Conference has suspended all competition effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns Thursday.

This comes after the cancellation of the men’s and women’s basketball Big West Tournament earlier today, cutting Cal Poly Women’s Basketball’s postseason run short.

“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing relevant information on the COVID-19 Virus,” the Big West Conference said in a news release.

Cal Poly had a busy schedule of home games this weekend. Softball would have played its home opener against Notre Dame Thursday, with five more games scheduled for Friday-Sunday.

Baseball was set to host Oklahoma in a four-game series beginning Thursday inside Baggett Stadium. Men’s Tennis had matches scheduled for Friday and Saturday, while Women’s Tennis would have played Sunday, at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

Other sports put on hold include Track & Field, Wrestling, Women’s Beach Volleyball, Swimming & Diving and Men’s and Women’s Golf.

In addition, the California State University suspended all university-related travel for conferences and other events, including all student clubs and club sports, through May 31.