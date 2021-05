The Coastal Commission for San Luis Obispo County has approved construction at Shell Beach near the intersection of Morro Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. This project has been approved as bluff failure has been expedited after storms. The City of Pismo Beach can expect to see the removal of the failed storm drain and public access stairway, construction of a new wall to support Ocean Boulevard and surface repairs to the roads and walkways to comply with the American Disability Act (ADA).