Newly-appointed SLO Mayor Erica Stewart to announce official mayoral campaign for 2022 election

Previously the vice-mayor, Erica Stewart was unanimously appointed as mayor in 2021 by the San Luis Obispo City Council after former mayor Heidi Harmon stepped down to pursue a career as a climate advocate. The appointment helped the city avoid a special election that could have cost up to $200,000.

Now, Stewart, who is the first Black mayor in San Luis Obispo’s 145-year history, will announce her official mayoral campaign launch for the 2022 election on the San Luis Obispo City Hall steps at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Stewart promoted the launch announcement on her campaign Instagram account on Sunday.

The statewide primary election will take place on June 7. The general election is Nov. 8.

Stewart’s current mayoral term ends this December.

Stewart is endorsed by all of her fellow city council members.

While she has only been mayor since October, Stewart has larger plans for a potential next term.

“One of our major goals for the city is 20% multi-modal transportation,” Stewart’s campaign website reads. “I will advocate for electric-vehicle charging stations, bike-share programs, and other traffic-congestion options.”

She also advocates for San Luis Obispo to continue its goals of becoming a “net-zero” carbon city. She would like to see “more water conservation methods,” an increase in bus and rideshare use and safer bike routes to encourage the city’s residents to use cleaner energy.

As an undergraduate at Cal Poly, Stewart created the first professor rating system, according to Mustang News. She returned to San Luis Obispo after receiving a master’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco. She previously worked as the assistant director of personnel and marketing for the Cal Poly Health Center and was elected to the City Council in 2018.