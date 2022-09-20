The first floor of Fremont Hall was flooded with sewage water at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 — the night before the first day of classes.

Fremont Hall was previously closed due to mudslides and just reopened ahead of the 2022 fall quarter.

“University Housing reports that the first-floor north wing toilets in Fremont overflowed yesterday evening, due to obstructions,” Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News. “A CSD [Coordinator of Student Development] received a call around 5:05 p.m.”

Residents used towels, personal items and clothing to block their doors from the sewage leak.

Environmental management and protection freshman Sean Dunigan, a Fremont Hall resident, saw the flooding as an opportunity to get into his wetsuit, grab his surfboard and run down the hall.

“Our bathroom flooded, and there was just sewage all over the dorm hallway, so we thought it would be funny to take a video of me in my wetsuit with my surfboard yelling, ‘Let’s shred!’ and then just running through the puddle with everything,” Dunigan said.

Maintenance crew arrived to clean the puddles soon after and installed sanitizing vacuums and fans to clean the carpet at approximately 10 p.m., according to Dunigan.

The carpet is no longer flooded and residents are able to access the building.