No. 12 beach volleyball ends weekend with two wins in final three Big West matchups

No. 12 Cal Poly beach volleyball won two out of three conference matches on Saturday, Mar. 26 in Long Beach, Ca.

The Mustangs (14-10) shut out Cal State Bakersfield (7-9) and UC Davis (7-9) 5-0 but lost to No. 9 Hawai’i (15-6) 3-2.

Cal State Bakersfield

Cal Poly pulled out two comfortable victories from their No. 1 and No. 3 pairings to start the match. Redshirt senior Tia Miric and freshman Ella Connor won 21-12, 21-14 to give the Mustangs their first point at the No. 1 spot. Shortly after, the No. 3 duo of freshman Peyton Dueck and graduate student Addison Hermstad won 21-10, 21-15 to give Cal Poly a 2-0 advantage.

The Mustangs pulled out two more points with both their No. 4 and No. 5 pairings winning in two sets.

Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of freshman Piper Ferch and redshirt junior Jayelin Lombard completed the shutout when they won in three close sets 22-20, 19-21, 15-13.

UC Davis

After beating Cal State Bakersfield, the Mustangs picked up back-to-back wins after not losing a single set to the Aggies and winning 5-0.

The No. 1 duo of Miric and Connor stayed hot into their next match where they convincingly won 21-6, 21-11.

The No. 3 pairing of Hermstad and Dueck won 21-10, 21-17 before the No. 4 duo of redshirt junior Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt sophomore Josie Ulrich won 21-19, 21-12.

The Mustangs picked up their last two points to give them the shutout victory when the No. 5 pairing of sophomores Sam Strah and Piper Naess won 21-13, 25-23, and Ferch and Lombard won 21-18, 21-2 at the No. 2 spot.

No. 9 Hawai’i

The Mustangs could not complete the undefeated day as they narrowly lost to Hawai’i 3-2.

Cal Poly opened the match on fire, as Hermstad and Dueck won in two sets 21-18, 21-16 at the No. 3 spot, and Lombard and Ferch won 21-19, 21-17 at the No. 2 spot to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

However, the Mustangs could not pull out one more victory to give them the match. Hawai’i defeated Strah and Naess 21-18, 21-13 at the No. 4 spot before tying the match when Cal Poly’s No. 5 pairing of Roscoe and Ulrich lost in two sets, 21-18, 22-20.

At the No. 1 spot, Connor and Miric narrowly lost in the first set 23-21 and couldn’t force a third set as they lost 21-16 in the following set.

The Mustangs will head to Palo Alto, Ca. where they will play two matches on both Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3. Cal Poly will face Santa Clara at 2 p.m. and Stanford at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Mustangs close out the road weekend with a 10 a.m. matchup against Saint Mary’s and a 2 p.m. rematch against UC Davis.