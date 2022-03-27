Women’s tennis takes down CSUN 4-0 to bring winning streak to five

Cal Poly women’s tennis stayed hot with a 4-0 shutout victory against Big West rival CSUN on Saturday, Mar. 26 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (10-4, 3-0 Big West) extended their winning streak to five matches against CSUN (6-5, 2-3 Big West) while remaining undefeated in Big West play.

At the start of the day, the Mustangs earned the double point against the Matadors with a victory at the No. 2 spot by No. 3 pairing, graduate Laura Bente and freshman Peyton Dunkle, 6-3. Soon after, Cal Poly’s No. 1 duo of redshirt juniors Kim Bhunu and Emily Ackerman earned a 6-4 victory.

Bhunu and Ackerman currently lead Cal Poly with an 11-4 record in doubles wins, and with today’s win, they now have a seven-match win streak.

Moving onto singles, redshirt sophomore Delanie Dunkle earned a 2-0 lead for Cal Poly with 6-2, 6-3 wins at the No. 5 spot.

Next, the Mustang lead grew 3-0 due to redshirt sophomore Melissa LaMette, who won her match 6-1, 6-2. LaMette improved her record to 8-5 for the season.

Bente clinched the shutout victory for Cal Poly by winning at the No. 2 spot with sets of 6-0, 7-5.

The Mustangs will face Long Beach State on Friday, Apr. 1 at 11 a.m. as they attempt to extend their current winning streak to six.