No. 12 beach volleyball wins all three matches Sunday

No. 12 Cal Poly beach volleyball won all three of its matches to extend its win streak to five on Sunday, Mar. 20 at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Mustangs (8-7) defeated Southern Miss 5-0, Houston Baptist 4-1 and No. 18 Pepperdine 3-2.

Southern Miss

Cal Poly started the day by defeating Southern Miss. In that match, freshman Peyton Dueck and graduate Addison Hermstad won 21-12 and 21-18 at the No. 2 spot to give Cal Poly its first point. The No. 1 and No. 4 spots for the Mustangs had no problems either, as they beat their opponents in two sets to extend Cal Poly’s lead to 3-0.

At the No. 5 spot, redshirt juniors Erika Foreman and Eleonore Johansen won in three sets, 22-24, 21-15, 15-11.

Then, the No. 3 pairing of redshirt junior Delaney Peranich and sophomore Rachel Rahtz completed the 5-0 shutout after they won 19-21, 21-12, 15-7.

Houston Baptist

A few hours later, the Mustangs defeated Houston Baptist in a convincing 4-1 victory. Dueck and Hermstad, this time at the No. 3 spot, kicked the matchup off again for the Mustangs as they won 21-17, 21-16 to put Cal Poly on the board.

The No.1 duo of redshirt senior Tia Miric and freshman Ella Connor won 21-14, 21-13 before Peranich and Rahtz won 19-21, 21-16, 15-11 to give Cal Poly the 3-0 advantage.

At the No. 4 spot, freshman Piper Ferch and redshirt junior Jayelin Lombard won in two hard-fought sets, 28-26 and 26-24 to give the Mustangs their final point of the match.

No. 18 Pepperdine

In their final match against No. 18 Pepperdine, Dueck and Hermstad continued their success as they won 21-17, 21-14 at the No. 3 pairing to give the Mustangs their first point of the dual.

After the Waves tied the match at 1-1 after a victory in the No. 2 spot, Miric and Connor put the Mustangs back in front after they won 21-17, 17-21, 15-9.

Pepperdine tied the dual again at 2-2 at the No. 4 spot. However, the No. 5 duo of sophomore Sam Strah and Peranich came back after dropping the first set 12-21 to win the next two 21-12, 15-10 to clinch the victory for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly will be back at home for three more contests on Monday, Mar. 21. They will face Boise State at 8:30 a.m, followed by No. 10 Cal at 11:30 a.m, and No. 16 Arizona at 2:30 p.m.