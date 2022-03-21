Women’s tennis remains undefeated at home with sweeps over Seattle University and Fresno Pacific

Cal Poly women’s tennis swept both of their matches against Seattle University and Fresno Pacific in shutout fashion on Sunday, Mar. 20 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs’ (8-4, 2-0 Big West) remained perfect at home and extended their current winning streak to three games.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The day started against Seattle University (1-9) with the number one duo of redshirt juniors Kim Bhunu and Emily Ackerman winning 6-0. Graduate senior Laura Bente and freshman Peyton Dunkle took the next match 6-2, quickly extending the lead to 2-0.

In singles, Peyton Dunkle overpowered her opponent by blanking her 6-0, 6-0. Her sister, redshirt sophomore Delanie Dunkle, followed her up with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Ackerman clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory in her singles matchup.

Matchup vs. Fresno Pacific

A couple of hours later, Bente and Peyton Dunkle started the match against Fresno Pacific with a 6-0 doubles win.

Delanie Dunkle and redshirt sophomore Melissa LaMette won their doubles match 6-1, giving the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

At the number one singles spot, Bhunu pushed her streak to five straight wins as she beat Fresno Pacific’s Maria Borodii in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Delanie Dunkle made it a 3-0 lead with her victory, 6-3, 6-0.

Again the match was clinched by a straight-set victory from Ackerman, 6-1, 6-1.

The Mustangs ended their dominating performance without dropping a set in a counted match.

Cal Poly will look to continue their undefeated home streak on Tuesday, Mar. 22 against Santa Clara University at Mustang Tennis Complex.