No. 6 Beach Volleyball falls to two top-five teams in UCLA and USC

Cal Poly Beach Volleyball traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday, March 4 to battle the No. 4 UCLA Bruins and the No. 3 USC Trojans. The Mustangs were defeated by the two top-five clubs, both losses by sweeps.

The Mustangs (3-3) fell to UCLA in their first match of the day. The Bruins managed to sweep the Mustangs in straight sets.

Freshman Piper Naess and redshirt sophomore Delaney Peranich fell 17-21 and 12-21 on the No. 5 court. The No. 4 pairing of redshirt freshman Josie Ulrich and redshirt sophomore Vanessa Roscoe were defeated 15-21 and 19-21.

The next pair to finish was at the No. 2 court, where redshirt sophomore Jayelin Lombard and redshirt senior Amy Ozee dropped their match with scores of 17-21 and 13-21. Redshirt junior Macy Gordon and redshirt senior Emily Sonny were also defeated at the No. 1 court, 17-21 and 15-21.

The No. 3 duo of redshirt junior Tia Miric and redshirt sophomore Eleonore Johansen came up short, falling 19-21 and 16-21.

With this loss, the Mustangs now trail the Bruins 0-6 in their series’ history.

Hoping to bounce back, Cal Poly turned its attention to the No. 3 Trojans of USC. The Trojans asserted their home-court dominance, sweeping the No. 6-ranked Mustangs. Cal Poly fell to 3-3 on the season with the loss.

The No. 4 pair of Ulrich and Roscoe started strong, winning set one 21-16. Unfortunately, they dropped set two 21-23, and set three 7-15. Ulrich and Roscoe moved to 2-3 on the season as a pair.

At the No. 5 court, Naess and freshman Sam Strah also won their first set, 21-19, but couldn’t hold on in sets two and three, falling 18-21 and 10-15. The pair is 1-1 on the season when playing together.

Miric and Johansen fell in straight sets, 12-21 and 11-21, as the No. 3 pair. They are 1-4 on the season.

The No. 2 duo in Lombard and Ozee were also swept, 14-21 and 11-21, to move to 3-3 this year when paired together.

Gordon and Sonny had no luck on the No. 1 court, falling 10-21 and 17-21. The duo fell to 3-3 on the season together.

With the loss, the Mustangs are now 0-4 against the Trojans all-time.

The Mustangs will travel to Bakersfield on Saturday, March 13 to take on Master’s University and CSU Bakersfield.