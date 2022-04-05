No. 61 men’s tennis wins third straight with 4-2 win over UC Riverside

No. 61 ranked Cal Poly men’s tennis picked up a 4-2 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Monday, Apr. 4 at the SRC Tennis Courts.

The Mustangs (12-4, 3-0 Big West) won their third consecutive game as well as their fifth in their last six outings. Meanwhile, this was UC Riverside’s (3-11, 0-1 Big West) first Big West matchup and it was the team’s sixth loss in their last seven games.

The doubles point was crucial for this matchup, and the Mustangs were able to secure it with two consecutive victories. The first finish came from the No. 2 duo of redshirt sophomore Joe Leather and graduate Hendrik Inno, who had a convincing 6-1 victory.

Next up was sophomore Noah Berry and redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca in the No. 3 spot, who also won in commanding fashion, 6-2.

Redshirt sophomore Colter Smith and freshman Bastiaan Weststrate were playing in the No. 1 position and were down 2-4 before the match went unfinished.

With the doubles point in hand, the Mustangs moved into singles action.

Leather had an impressive victory from the No. 2 position to kick off singles play, winning both sets 6-2.

Weststrate was playing in the No. 6 position and tallied the third point for the Mustangs with wins of 6-0 and 6-4.

The Highlanders then made things interesting with some victories of their own. Redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan played from the No. 5 spot for Cal Poly, but dropped his matchup 6-3, 6-2.

Riverside doubled their scoring with a win at the No. 4 spot, where Fonseca fell in a nail-biter 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-3.

The clinching point for the Mustangs came from Berry in the No. 1 position, where he won in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to secure the win for Cal Poly.

Smith played in the No. 3 spot and his match went unfinished. However the match was tied in the third set after tiebreakers in each of the first two sets.

The next matchup for the Mustangs will be back at home against UC Davis on Saturday, Apr. 9 at noon at the Mustang Tennis Complex.