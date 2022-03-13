No. 67 Men’s tennis outlasts Utah State, 4-3

Cal Poly men’s tennis earned a 4-3 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Mar. 12 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The win over the Aggies (6–7) improved the No. 67 Mustangs’ (9-3) home record to 7-1 on the season.

To kick off the day, Cal Poly secured the first doubles match thanks to the No. 3 duo of redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca and sophomore Noah Berry. The 6-2 win was their fourth consecutive victory as a pairing.

The Mustangs earned the doubles point after the No. 2 duo of redshirt sophomore Colter Smith and freshman Bastiaan Westrate came out on top by a score of 7-5.

After being taken down in doubles play, Utah State grabbed the first singles victory even the score up. However, that didn’t last long, as Smith took down his opponent 6-2, 6-2 to give the lead back to Cal Poly.

The back-and-forth continued as the Aggies took the next singles matchup to bring the overall score back to a tie at 2-2.

Fonseca then earned a singles victory at the No. 4 spot 6-4, 6-4, to seize the lead once again for the Mustangs at 3-2.

With Cal Poly needing one more victory to clinch the overall win, redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan stepped up. At the No. 6 spot, Vardanyan came out on top in a three-set matchup 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

The Mustangs will head back on the road when they take on Cal on Sunday, Mar. 20 at 5 p.m.