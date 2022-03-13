Hallett sets school record, track and field ends UC Santa Barbara Invitational with 12 first-place finishes

Cal Poly track and field earned several first-place finishes at the UC Santa Barbara Invitational from Wednesday, Mar. 9 through Friday, Mar. 11 at Pauley Track.

Redshirt senior Emily Hallett placed first in the hammer with a personal best and a school-record mark of 195 feet, 10.25 inches. She broke her own school record that was set during the 2021 season.

Personal bests also were recorded by event winners freshman Isabella Rigby in the discus (159-1.25), freshman Melody Nwagwu in the triple jump (39-7.5) and sophomore Carissa Buchholz in the 5,000 (17:04.28).

Other first-place finishes in women’s events were earned by junior Misty Diaz in the 1,500 (4:30.19) and sophomore Cassidy Hubert in the 800 (2:11.85).

Sophomore Shelby Daniele was second in the 100 with a season-best time of 12.02 seconds.

The women’s teams were second in both the short and long relays, while the men’s team placed second in the 4-by-100 relay and third in the 4-by-400 relay.

In men’s events, first place Mustang finishers with personal-best performances included junior Devon Cetti with a mark of 197-0.5 in the hammer, sophomore Mathis Bresko with a height of 17-0.5 in the pole vault, sophomore Aidan McCarthy with a 3:48.43 clocking in the 1,500, redshirt junior Jonathan Chagnon in the 400 hurdles (53.67) and junior Xian Shively in the 5,000 (13:58.22).

Other personal-best times or marks included freshman Corbin Payne (third in the hammer, 176-0.75), freshman Elliot Payne (third in the javelin, 184-8.5), sophomore Anthony Guerra (second in the steeplechase, 9:19.13), senior Chris Davis (second in the 400, 48.97), sophomore Joey Souto (second in 400 hurdles, 55.00) and sophomore Spencer Thurman (third, 14:13.59).

Junior John Walter finished second in the high jump (6-4.75) and sophomore Logan Moon was second in the 800 (1:53.61).

The Mustangs will host the Cal Poly Invitational on Friday, Mar. 25, and Saturday, Mar. 26.