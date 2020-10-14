No new COVID-19 cases reported for University Housing residents in 24 hours

No students living on campus have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 14. Two students living off-campus have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing or Avellino Labs, Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program provider. The dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Campus Health and Wellbeing performed 134 COVID-19 tests and Avellino Labs performed 323 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 457 COVID-19 tests were performed on-campus during this time frame.

San Luis Obispo County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to County Public Health. This is the smallest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day since Sept. 28, when three cases were reported.

The county’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases per day is 22 cases. Cal Poly students account for about 22 percent of today’s new COVID-19 cases.

The county has 192 active COVID-19 cases, down 27 cases from Tuesday. Of these COVID-19 patients, 190 are recovering at home, two are hospitalized and one is in intensive care, according to County Public Health.

San Luis Obispo County announced another COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The person was in their 80s and had underlying medical conditions, according to County Public Health Spokesperson Michelle Shoresman.

The county has reported 32 COVID-19 related deaths. Nineteen people who died were more than of 85-years-old, six were between ages 65 and 84, four were between ages 50 and 64 and three were between ages 30 and 49, according to County Public Health.

Following a positive COVID-19 test result, 24 University Housing residents remain isolated. Fourteen students living on-campus are quarantined after exposure to a person with COVID-19. The Public Health Department and Cal Poly suspect potential COVID-19 exposure in University Housing facilities, leaving 279 students quarantined-in-place.