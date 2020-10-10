Cal Poly releases new COVID-19 testing requirements

New COVID-19 testing requirements will take effect next week, according to a Campus Health and Wellbeing email sent to students on Friday Oct. 9.

Students living on campus are required to take a COVID-19 test every other week, according to the new requirements.

The testing program is appointment-only and free with or without health insurance. Tests will take place in the Performing Arts Center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the program is closed to anyone under quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Appointments for Poly Canyon Village, yakʔitʸutʸu and North Mountain residents begin the week of Oct. 12, and testing for residents of Cerro Vista Apartments, Sierra Madre, Yosemite or South Mountain starts the week of Oct. 19.

Students living off-campus who participate in classes, work or any other services on campus are also required to test every other week, with the choice of a “Track A” schedule that starts the week of Oct. 12 or “Track B,” starting the week of Oct. 19.

“All students in the surrounding community who don’t plan to come to campus are strongly encouraged to participate,” Campus Health and Wellbeing added in the email. “Members of Fraternity and Sorority Life, student-athletes and Cal Poly Band members will be contacted directly by Campus Health and Wellbeing for group testing.”

On top of earlier COVID-19 policies, breaking the testing requirements “may result in disciplinary probation, possible revocation of housing license or possible suspension,” according to the email.

The requirement exempts students who don’t live in the San Luis Obispo area and work virtually, as well as anyone who has had COVID-19 within the last 90 days.

To make appointments, students register with Avellino Labs, who will provide results within a few days of the test. Avellino Labs will notify San Luis Obispo County Public Health of any positive test results.

“If someone has tested positive for COVID-19, they will be given an order enforceable by law to isolate for at least 10 days by county health officials,” Campus Health and Wellbeing wrote.

Students will also have the option to test through Campus Health and Wellbeing or a county community testing site during their assigned week, though appointments are limited at the community sites.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care provider or call Campus Health during business hours at 805-756-1211.