Nurses hold vigil after 15 healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo

Nurses at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo held a candlelight vigil to protest the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) Thursday, April 2 at 8 p.m.

Despite the California stay-at-home order, the vigil brought roughly 50 people to the San Luis Obispo County courthouse.

Many nurses and concerned community members wore homemade masks and bandanas to show the lack of adequate protection for providers.

The vigil comes after County Public Health announced 15 out of 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo are healthcare workers. Cases are confirmed in employees at hospitals, clinics and emergency services providers, Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.

Despite the vigil, Borenstein said she was unaware of any shortages of PPE.

“We have been getting additional PPE in to the county on a regular basis. We are making supplies available to the hospitals,” Borenstein said. “I am actually unaware of insufficient supply at any of our community hospitals at present.”

French Hospital Medical Center was unable to be reached for comment.