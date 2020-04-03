Cal Poly summer quarter to be taught virtually, Armstrong “optimistic” about fall quarter

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in San Luis Obispo County, Cal Poly has decided to make summer quarter completely virtual as well as spring, according to a campus-wide email.

“Given the many factors that go into planning for summer courses and programming, we needed to make this decision now based upon the facts and evidence available to us at this time,” President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in the email.

The email said it is too soon to make decisions about summer events and programming, including orientation, camps and conferences.

“Any changes to our current working status would only be made in accordance with county public health, state and CSU guidelines and recommendations,” the email read.

Armstrong said the university remains “optimistic” that face-to-face instruction will resume in fall, but the decision will be made at a later date.

Summer quarter at Cal Poly consists of five, eight and 10-week sessions.