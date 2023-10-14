A car drove through into the garage of a house on the road on E. Foothill road next to Cal Poly Alpha Phi Fraternity House around 3:45 p.m. earlier today. There was structural damage to the garage, and the accident also impacted a gas line.

According to the SLO Police Department Instagram account, the driver was treated for minor injuries. The car was also damaged as well.

“It looks like the front end of it, which hit the building as well as another vehicle up there, has disconnected a wheel on the front passenger side,” Chief Building Official Michael Loew said.

Loew got the call around 4:03 and arrived at the scene at 4:20.

The tow truck drivers came in and towed the car out of the driveway. They were able to get it out of the driveway by around 4:45 p.m.

“[The car towing] was all done by the tow company,” Loew said. “I was just helping the tow truck driver because he was struggling to get it out of the narrow space.”