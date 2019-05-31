Only clear bags allowed in spring commencement ceremonies as new rule takes effect

A clear bag policy will be in effect for the first time during the upcoming spring commencement ceremonies at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The policy limits each individual to one clear bag or one small clutch. Prohibited items include backpacks, tote bags, purses, fanny packs, and camera bags to name a few. Free clear bags will also be distributed to both graduates and guests on campus throughout commencement weekend.

University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News that the implementation of the clear bag policy this year is the result of the University Police Department (UPD) continuing to refine and improve its policies and procedures for safety and security at campus events.

According to the UPD, a clear bag policy allows attendees to bring bags as opposed to the strict “no bag” policies, which were once the industry standard. At the same time, it allows security and police to easily see what is brought into the event, speeding up security lines and searches.

“This has become the best practice for security procedures at large events including pro sporting events, as well as being embraced by many universities for commencements and other large gatherings,” Lazier wrote.

Nothing in particular prompted the implementation of the new policy, according to Lazier.