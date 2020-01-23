Oscar award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is coming to campus

Oscar award-winning filmmaker, actor, writer and producer Spike Lee is coming to campus for a moderated Q&A discussion Monday, Feb. 10 in the Recreation Center Main Gym.

Lee is well known for his films BlacKkKlansman and Malcolm X, and runs his own film production company 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks. The director is known for casting himself in his films and often explores themes of race relations.

Tickets are free for Cal Poly students, faculty and staff with a valid student or faculty ID. Tickets will be $20 for community members, available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office starting Jan. 27. Limited seating is available, according to ASI Events. The event will start at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m.