Paso Robles shooting and Atascadero robberies may be connected, police say

A shooting in Paso Robles on Sunday and a series of armed robberies in Atascadero are believed to be committed by the same man, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Carlos Chavez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and felony possession of a handgun by the Paso Robles Police Department. Chavez is also being investigated for the armed robbery of three people in Atascadero beginning Saturday night.

Police said they think the suspect knew the victim of Sunday’s shooting prior to the incident.

The 29-year-old victim of the gunshot obtained serious, non-fatal injuries. He was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo.

“It looked like the suspect may have gone there to potentially steal property,” Cmdr. Tod Rehner said. “We’re thinking that he was probably looking for cash, debit cards, potentially a vehicle and additional weapons.”

The Atascadero robberies prompted a shelter-in-place order on Sunday, as well as a helicopter search for the suspect following the shooting.

Chavez was arrested in San Miguel after the shooting and the suspected weapon used was recovered, according to an Atascadero Police Department news release. Chavez’s parents informed the police of their son’s location after dropping him off in San Miguel.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. Bail is set for $500,000.