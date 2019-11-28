Police arrest prowler allegedly targeting women getting ready for bed

A man was arrested Tuesday night after being linked to multiple prowling incidents on the 800 block of Boysen Avenue, according to San Luis Obispo Police (SLOPD).

Juan Francisco Rodriguez Espino, a 35-year-old resident, was arrested while SLOPD was conducting a surveillance operation after receiving evidence linking him to four prowling incidents, according to a news release.

Investigators believe Espino has been targeting women getting ready for bed. The incidents are believed to be sexually motivated, according to the news release.

Espino was arrested behind a closed office, hiding in bushes near a window at 11:40 p.m. It is unclear what his motivation for being on the property was, according to SLOPD.

Espino was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail for prowling.

SLOPD is reminding residents to “remain vigilant about their personal safety and to immediately report any suspicious activity.”