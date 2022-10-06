A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email.

On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was then spotted by police near San Ramon Road. Officers attempted to preform a traffic stop on the vehicle, initiating the chase, according to the news release.

The pursuit continued down to San Luis Obispo, causing a non-injury collision that is being investigated by San Luis Obispo Police. The driver, Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade, led police on pursuit onto California Boulevard.

The car reversed course and headed north, and came to a halt near the California Men’s Colony.

Police arrested Andrade and discovered two minors — a 16 and a 17 year old — in the car.

Andrade was charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, one count of felony reckless evading and one count of felony joyriding, according to the news release.

Andrade was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $100,000, according to the County Sheriff’s Office Booking Log.